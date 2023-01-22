Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Rises By 13.1%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$12.54 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.77. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$12.54 and a 52-week high of C$12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and processing services; and payment solutions and business support services for corporate activities, as well as marketing solutions.

