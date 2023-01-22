Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rises By 40.5%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 153,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.43 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMLS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 89.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 107.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

