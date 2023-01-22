Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Drops By 18.1%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 421,226 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ DCRDW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,518. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

