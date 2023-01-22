Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Declines By 29.3%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 198,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Docebo Price Performance

DCBO stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Docebo had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Docebo by 70.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.