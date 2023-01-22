Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Declines By 19.6%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 4,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,052. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.37.

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

