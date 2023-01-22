Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Rises By 38.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,640. The company has a market capitalization of $686.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.26. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

