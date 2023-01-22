Short Interest in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Expands By 23.7%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EQRX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Stock Performance

Shares of EQRX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. EQRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQRx will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. FMR LLC grew its position in EQRx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 617,454 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth $128,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.