Short Interest in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Increases By 20.2%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 1.2 %

Ermenegildo Zegna stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.22. 259,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

