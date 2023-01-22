Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Decreases By 20.8%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT remained flat at $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Euro Tech

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

