Short Interest in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Grows By 11.7%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

