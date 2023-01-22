Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Increases By 13.8%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.3 days.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

FURCF traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FURCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.96) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.