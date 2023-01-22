Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 14.3%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 382,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.96) to €33.00 ($35.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($62.99) to €51.80 ($56.30) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($40.22) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

