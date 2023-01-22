Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Increases By 26.4%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 156,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. 75,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.