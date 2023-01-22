Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expands By 24.3%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 911,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. 627,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,455,797. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 148.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

