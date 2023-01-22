Short Interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Rises By 26.9%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 1,764,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFS. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

