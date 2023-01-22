Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Increases By 26.1%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of GSE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 239.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,566 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of GSE Systems worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

GVP stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 30.88%.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

