Short Interest in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Increases By 25.0%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
Shares of HNORY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. Harvey Norman has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $15.63.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
