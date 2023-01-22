Short Interest in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Increases By 25.0%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

Shares of HNORY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. Harvey Norman has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

