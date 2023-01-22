Short Interest in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Drops By 10.1%

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Hyperfine Trading Up 5.6 %
HYPR stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Hyperfine has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 1,479.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyperfine will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYPR. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at $6,237,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
About Hyperfine
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyperfine (HYPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.