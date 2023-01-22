Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Expands By 40.1%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,700 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,655.7 days.

IGO Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IPGDF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. IGO has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IPGDF. Citigroup lowered shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IGO in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

