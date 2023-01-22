Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Decreases By 22.3%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 11,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 414,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,242. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 975.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 428.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

