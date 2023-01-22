Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Rises By 25.6%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMAQW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 125,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,239. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

