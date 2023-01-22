Short Interest in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Increases By 10.9%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

KRTX traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $193.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.25. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.69.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,843,450. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,479,000 after buying an additional 191,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after buying an additional 161,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 881,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,513,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.