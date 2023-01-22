Short Interest in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expands By 22.4%

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Stock Up 0.5 %

Maximus stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,849. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,973,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,863,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,732,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

