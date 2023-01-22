Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Increases By 27.5%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 82,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,443. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.