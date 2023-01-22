Short Interest in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Rises By 20.4%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $467,384.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $117,958.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $467,384.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $734,280. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 84,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.89%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.