Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Increases By 50.0%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NXGPY remained flat at $38.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3511 per share. This represents a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

