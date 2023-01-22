Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Expands By 41.3%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 645,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.3 days.

Northland Power Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northland Power Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPIFF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.