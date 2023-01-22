Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Expands By 41.3%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 645,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.3 days.
Northland Power Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Northland Power stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.
Northland Power Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
