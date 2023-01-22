Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Declines By 29.0%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 38.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

OFS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,308. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

See Also

