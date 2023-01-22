Short Interest in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Decreases By 18.6%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orion Group Price Performance

NYSE ORN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.86. 56,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Orion Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

