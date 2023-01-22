Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Declines By 25.4%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,965,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group Stock Performance

Pacific Ventures Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,440,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,654,588. Pacific Ventures Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

About Pacific Ventures Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.