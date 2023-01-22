Short Interest in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Decreases By 29.6%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 18,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Realty Income Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 3,038,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.