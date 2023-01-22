Short Interest in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Decreases By 29.6%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 18,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 3,038,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

