Short Interest in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rises By 23.5%

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after buying an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after buying an additional 333,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 358,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $856.76 million, a PE ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 520.05%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

