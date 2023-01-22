Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Rises By 21.5%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 506,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 83,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 62,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 1,798,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

