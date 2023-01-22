Short Interest in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Expands By 21.5%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 43.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 4.1 %

About Duckhorn Portfolio

NAPA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 302,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.