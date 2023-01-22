Short Interest in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expands By 25.1%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

UNFI stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 367,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

