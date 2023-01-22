Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Expands By 24.0%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 410,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 15.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 520,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 45.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 551,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 440,263 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

WRN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 219,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,197. The stock has a market cap of $283.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 2.06. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Western Copper and Gold

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

