Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMMNY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($58.70) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $34.77.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.