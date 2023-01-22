Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $355.51.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $9,616,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 16.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

