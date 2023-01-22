Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells $3,082,054.95 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 56,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $3,082,054.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,539.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SILK opened at $53.64 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 169,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

