Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Small Pharma Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DMTTF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,709. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Small Pharma (DMTTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.