Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.82.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Snowflake Stock Performance
NYSE SNOW opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $329.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.72.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
