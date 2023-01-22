Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $329.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

