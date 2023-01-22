SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.09. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 145.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.40.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

