SOMESING (SSX) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. SOMESING has a total market cap of $48.28 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00416898 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.24 or 0.29261719 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.79 or 0.00652434 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.