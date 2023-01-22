SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

