SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $99.16.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

