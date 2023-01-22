Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.88.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

