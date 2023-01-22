Square Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $688,211.50 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Square Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be bought for approximately $18.44 or 0.00080670 BTC on exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $38.13 million and $688,211.50 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.75929635 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $754,343.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

