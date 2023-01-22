SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of STEW opened at $12.82 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

