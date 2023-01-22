SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 887 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHZ stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $53.11.

