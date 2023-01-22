SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 20.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 82.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARTNA opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.44%. Research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.2784 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,293 shares of company stock worth $508,058 in the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

